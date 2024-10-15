CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cooler weather is upon us, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter for outdoor adventures. You could also help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Grump — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Grump (A368736) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Grump is a gold Carolina Dog mix. He is approximately 7 months old, is neutered, and is up to date on all his age-appropriate vaccinations.

Grump's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control was May 31, 2024, making him the shelter's longest resident.

The staff has had the opportunity to get to know Grump.

"Grump may be hesitant at first, but he slowly becomes more comfortable, enjoying the affection from staff and liking any attention he receives," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Grump made it into the playgroup, and he did really well with other dogs.

"Grump enjoys treats and running with other dogs during playgroup," added Perez.

Grump is such a smart boy! He is still learning how to walk on a leash and learning basic commands, such as 'sit.'

Go visit Grump and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!