CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on outdoor adventures with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Gretel — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Gretel (A384531) is a black and brown female Australian cattle dog. She is about 10 months old, weighs 35 lbs., is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Gretel's first day at the shelter was Nov. 11, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to get to know her more.

"Gretel loves treats. Gretel is fearful at first, but after a while becomes a complete sweetheart," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist, City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Gretel is also dog-friendly and enjoys running around the play yard!

Visit Gretel and all the other available pets from Monday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A384531 [24petconnect.com]