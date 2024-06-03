Pet of the Week: Gizmo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Summer starts on June 20 and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter to go on outdoor adventures with. You could also save a life!

Allow us to introduce you to Gizmo; he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week and is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services shelter.

Gizmo (A368465) is a cream and white male Rat Terrier mix. He is approximately 1 year and 1 month old, weighs 37.2 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Gizmo's first day at CCACS was May 20, 2024 and the staff has really had the chance to get to know him.

"Gizmo made it into playgroup, and he was playful and social with those in the group," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Gizmo has been a bit anxious with the staff, but after a while becomes friendly and seeks attention.

He is also very friendly with other dogs and likes to play and run around.

Go visit Gizmo and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A368465 [24petconnect.com]

