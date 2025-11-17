CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Freya — she is our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Freya (A384769) is a female brown-and-blue German Shepherd Dog. She is 5 years old, weighs about 60 lbs., and has a heartworm test result indicating below-detectable levels.

She is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Nov. 1, 2025. The staff has had some time to get to know her a little more.

"Freya loves treats. She is still learning to walk on a leash," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Freya is social and playful with staff and likes to run around in the yard with other dogs. While out on our Doggy Day Out program, Freya went on a hike, played with toys, and fell asleep during the car ride.

Go visit Freya and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A384769 [24petconnect.com]