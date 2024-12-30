CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ready to welcome a new pet in 2025? Many dogs are up for adoption at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, and you could help save a precious life if you adopt instead of shop.

Allow us to introduce Freddy — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Freddy (A372885) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Oct. 3, 2024, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him better.

Freddy is a tan male Labrador retriever mix. He is 8 months old, weighs 28.4 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to the staff at CCACS, Freddy made it into the playgroup. He was social, playful, and friendly with the dogs in the group.

"Very playful and has a lot of energy, still working on training," said one volunteer.

"Freddy has been friendly with staff and takes treats," added Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Freddy is a smart boy who is learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit Freddy and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A372885 [24petconnect.com]