Cooler weather is right around the corner and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Frank — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Frank is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Frank (A381068) is a male, black and white German Shepherd Dog mix. He is 7 months old, is neutered, has a heartworm status below detectable limits and weighs about 33.20 lbs.

Frank's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was May 8, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to get to know him more.

"Frank is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the yard and eating treats," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Frank is a smart boy; however, he is still learning to walk on a leash and sit on command.

Go visit Frank and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A381068 [24petconnect.com]