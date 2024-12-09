CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be a great time to adopt a pet before the Christmas holiday because you could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Enzo — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week! Enzo is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Enzo (A374110) is a white and black male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is 3 years old and very friendly with the staff.

Enzo's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was Oct. 25, and the staff had the opportunity to get to know him better.

Enzo has been friendly with the staff. He is very dog-friendly and enjoys running around the play yard.

"Enzo loves treats, knows how to walk on a leash, and basic commands like sitting," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to the staff, Enzo did very well on his doggy day out.

"He enjoyed the car ride and a long walk along the seawall. He didn't react to golf carts, bikes, or even squirrels. He was just the best boy and loved all the attention and treats he was getting," added Perez.

Go visit Enzo and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A374110 [24petconnect.com]

