CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Consider opening your heart and home to animals in our local shelters, especially at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. They are more than just animals; they are potential family members eager to bring joy and companionship into your life. And you can help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Meet Emo (A374818), the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Emo is an excitable and friendly tan and white female American Pit Bull Terrier mix, currently residing at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Emo is about 11 months old, weighs 24.60 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know her a little more since her first day at the shelter on May 22.

"Emo is friendly with the staff and other dogs. She loves treats and running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Moreover, Emo has demonstrated excellent trainability, showing that she knows how to walk on a leash and sit on command. These skills make her an ideal pet for those who enjoy outdoor activities or casual walks in the park.

Go visit Emo and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A374818 [24petconnect.com]