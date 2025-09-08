CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cooler weather for the fall season is just around the corner, making now the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Durango — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Durango (A383447) is a brown and black female tan coonhound mix. She is about 1 year and 1 month old, weighs 58.3 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Her first day at the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was Aug. 21, 2025, and the staff has had some time to get to know her more.

"Durango is friendly with the staff and other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The staff at CCACS says Durando may tend to feel anxious when meeting new people, but she slowly becomes more comfortable after a bit of time.

Durango is a smart girl, and she knows how to sit on command and walk on a leash.

Go visit Durango and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A383447 [24petconnect.com]