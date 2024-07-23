CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The animal shelters in South Texas are overcrowded, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local shelter. You could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce David, the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

David (A370200) is a male Labrador Retriever mix, weighs 39.6 lbs, is around two years old, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff, David was dog-tested and made it into a playgroup. David was very dog-friendly and did great with other pups.

David is friendly and social with staff, often asking for head scratches and belly rubs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

David also enjoys running around the play yard and playing in the water.

Go visit David and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the perfect companion!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A370200 [24petconnect.com]