CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The new year has just begun and now is the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Darrell — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Darrell (A375909) is a male gray American Pit Bull Terrier. He is

approximately 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 69.7 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Darrell's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Dec. 16, 2024.

"Darrell has not been dog-tested. Darrell has been friendly with staff and loves attention," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Darrell is very smart and can sit on command and play fetch.

Go visit Darrel and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375909 [24petconnect.com]