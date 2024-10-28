CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are hundreds of pets in need of a loving forever home here in the Coastal Bend, so if you're looking for a new furry friend, please adopt one from your local shelter because you could help save a life.

Allow us to introduce Daiquiri — she is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Daiquiri (A369423) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and has been there since June 21, 2024.

Daiquiri is a brown female Doberman Pinscher mix. She is approximately 6 months old, weighs 26.9 lbs., and is already spayed.

The staff has had the opportunity to get to know Daiquiri more.

"Daiquiri is friendly with staff, allowing them to pet her and loving any attention she can get," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Daiquiri made it into the playgroup and was very sociable with other dogs.

"She loves treats and has a great time playing with toys. Daiquiri is currently learning to walk on a leash," added Perez.

According to the staff, Daiquiri has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Go visit Daiquiri and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A369423 [24petconnect.com]