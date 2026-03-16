CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting its Luck of the Paw adoption event now through March 21. Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Cosmic — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Cosmic is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Cosmic (A386291) is a male Domestic Medium hair Brown Tabby. He is about 5 months old, weighs 2.16 lbs., and is neutered.

Cosmic's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Feb. 3, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know Cosmic more.

"Cosmic is extremely shy and could use some extra support to help him break out of his shell. He enjoys spending his time cuddling with his brother," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Go visit Cosmic and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

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