CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be a great time to adopt a pet from our local animal shelter because you could save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Concrete — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Concrete (A370846) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care, located at 2626 Holly Road.

Concrete is a white and black American Pit Bull Terrier. He is 5 months old and is neutered.

Concrete has been at the shelter since July 25, 2024, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him a lot more.

"Concrete is initially a bit shy, but once he warms up, he becomes friendly with the staff, allowing them pets and enjoying any attention he receives," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

While Concrete has not been formally dog tested, he shared a kennel with another dog, indicating he may be comfortable in their company.

The staff says Concrete is still learning leash skills and is ready to explore the world, one paw at a time!

Go visit Concrete and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A370846 [24petconnect.com]