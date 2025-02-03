CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The animal shelters in the city of Corpus Christi are overflowing, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a dog. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Clover — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Clover (A376139) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Dec. 27, 2024.

Clover is a male, red, and white Ibizan Hound mix. He is roughly 10 months old, has his age-appropriate vaccines, and is microchipped.

"Clover is dog friendly and loves running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Clover has been friendly with all the staff and loves getting attention. Clover is also very smart and is learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit Clover and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A376139 [24petconnect.com]

