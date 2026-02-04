CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warmer weather is around the corner as the first day of Spring is March 20, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with.

Let us introduce you to Churro — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Churro (A385799) is a brown brindle and white neutered male American Pit Bull Terrier. He is about 1 year and 1 month old, weighs 41.1 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Jan. 6, 2026, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Churro more.

"Churro tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but he slowly becomes comfortable. He loves to play with stuffed toys and run in the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist, City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

He prefers eating lots of treats, and he knows how to sit on command. Go visit Churro and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A385799 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!