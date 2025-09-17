CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Fall is around the corner, arriving on Monday, September 22. Now is a great time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, as you can help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Chevy — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Chevy (A383374) is a tan and white male Labrador Retriever. He is about 8 months old, weighs 32.5 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Chevy's first day at CCACS was August 18, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to get to know him more.

"Chevy is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but he slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Go visit Chevy and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A383374 [24petconnect.com]