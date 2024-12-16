CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Christmas is around the corner, and the perfect gift would be to adopt a dog from your local shelter and give him or her a forever home. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Charlie — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Charlie (A375106) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Charlie is a white and brown Boxer mix. He is about 1 year and 1 month old.

Charlie's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was Nov. 19, 2024, and the staff had the chance to get to know Charlie better.

"Charlie has been friendly with staff. He is also very dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. |

Charlie loves to eat treats and knows how to walk on a leash.

He is also a smart boy and knows basic commands like sit and shake and knows how to play fetch.

"Charlie had a great doggy day out, enjoying a car ride and showcasing his tricks at an elementary school presentation. He loved the attention and treats, being sweet and gentle when accepting them," added Perez.

Go visit Charlie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375106 [24petconnect.com]