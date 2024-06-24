CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The summer season is upon us and now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on outdoor adventures with.

Allow us to introduce you to Champ — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Champ is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Champ (A218731) is a male, tan and black German Shepherd Dog. He is approximately 13 years old, weighs about 70.0 lbs, and is neutered.

Champ has an unknown heartworm status, according

to staff. His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was June 10, 2024 and the staff has had the opportunity to learn more about Champ.

"Age is just a number! Meet Champ, a sweet 13-year-old who's all about cozy naps, eating treats, and stealing hearts one tail wag at a time. Champ is looking for his retirement home where he can be your one and only furry companion," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Champ did not make it into the playgroup.

"Champ has been friendly with the staff. He also knows how to walk on a leash. He knows basic commands such as sit and loves treats," added Perez.

Champ is ready to fill your life with lots of cuddles and a lifetime of tail wags. Go visit Champ or any of the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A218731 [24petconnect.com]

