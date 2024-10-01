CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of the fall season was Sept. 22, which means cooler

weather is just right around the corner. Now would be a great time to adopt a pet from a local shelter to go on outdoor

adventures — and you could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Butch — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Butch is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Butch (A369950) is a black and white Alaskan Husky. He is approximately 3 years old, weighs 54.7 lbs., and is neutered.

Butch has been at the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services since July 4, and the staff there has had the chance to get to know him more.

"Butch is very friendly and social with staff. He is extremely energetic and loves running around the play yard with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Butch is still learning how to walk on a leash, knows basic commands such as "sit" and "shake," and loves treats.

According to the staff, Butch has been returned to the shelter twice, so he is surely looking for his forever family.

Go visit Butch and all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!