CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Today is National Rescue Dog Day, and it would be the perfect day to adopt an animal from your local shelter!

Let us introduce you to Buster — the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Buster (A367526) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since April 27, 2024.

Buster is a white and gray male American Pit Bull Terrier. He is about 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 45. 3 lbs., and is neutered. Buster does have a heartworm status below detectable limits.

"Buster has made it into playgroup. He is very energetic and is dog friendly," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist

at CC Animal Care Services.

Buster has also been very social and friendly. He is also very smart and is learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Buster and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

