CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Summer season is now underway, and it would be the ideal time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Bug; he is this week’s KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Bug is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services facility and has been there since May 29, 2024.

Bug (A368670) is a male, white, and black American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is approximately 1 year and 1 month old, weighs 41.2 lbs., and is neutered.

According to staff, Bug's heartworm status is below detectable limits. The staff over at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has had a chance to spend some time with Bug and get to know more about him.

"Bug does well with other dogs. He is playful and social around dogs and is very friendly," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Bug walks well on a leash and is very treat-motivated, according to staff.

"Bug loves belly rubs, pets, and treats. Loves all the attention he can get from staff," said Perez.

Go visit Bug and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A368670 [24petconnect.com]

