CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds of animals are euthanized each year in shelters due to overcrowding. Adopting a pet gives them a second chance at life, so now would be a great time to adopt a dog from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services.

Allow us to introduce Bright — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Bright (A371658) is a yellow male Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 10 months old, is neutered, and weighs 47 lbs.

Bright's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Aug. 20, 2024 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him more.

According to the staff, Bright made it into the playgroup. He was social, playful, and friendly with the other dogs in the group.

Bright has been friendly with staff and loves attention. Bright also participated in a Doggy Day Out with a volunteer.

"He was great in the car, didn't react to any people or other animals. Was great with my 11-year-old son," said one volunteer.

His previous foster family talked about how sweet and loving he is. They even shared that he’s done great with crate, recall, and potty training. He even learned how to use their doggy door.

Bright loves treats and playing in the water, and the staff says his heartworm status is below detectable limits.

Go visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A371658 [24petconnect.com]