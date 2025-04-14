CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The weather here in the Coastal Bend has been exceptionally

gorgeous, so now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Benny — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Benny (A371864) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Benny is a male brown Labrador Retriever with a heartworm status below detectable limits. He is about 9 months old, weighs 66.8 lbs, and is neutered.

Benny's first day at CCACS was April 8, 2025, and the staff had a chance to get to know Benny.

"Benny has not been dog tested yet. Benny is friendly and social with staff, enjoying all the attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Benny is a bit shy at first, but has a lot of energy and enjoys playing with stuffed toys. Benny is very smart and knows how to walk on a leash and give the paw.

Go visit Benny and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A371864 [24petconnect.com]