CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's no secret that the animal shelters in Nueces County are over capacity. Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Bartholomew — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Bartholomew (A387393) is a brown-and-black male German Shepherd Dog mix.

Bartholomew is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He is about 2 years and 1 month old, weighs about 48 lbs., has tested negative for heartworms, and is already neutered.

His first day at CCACS was April 1 and the staff has had a chance to get to know Bartholomew a little bit more.

"Bartholomew may feel anxious at first, but once he gets comfortable, his silly and playful personality truly shines. He loves running around the play yard with other dogs, playing with toys, and enjoying treats," stated Matilda Perez,

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

He’s making progress with his leash walking skills as well.

Go visit Bartholomew and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A387393 [24petconnect.com]

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