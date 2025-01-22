CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have been experiencing cooler weather, and now would be a great time to adopt a dog from your local shelter for outdoor adventures. You could also save a precious life from the euthanasia

list!

Allow us to introduce Babs — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Babs (A375098) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Babs is a 6-month-old female black and white Labrador Retriever. Her first day at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Nov.19, 2024.

Babs weighs 29.20 lbs and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

"Babs is dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard. Babs has been friendly with staff and loves attention," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Babs is really smart. She is still learning how to walk on a leash and knows how to sit on command.

Go visit Babs and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the perfect companion!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375098 [24petconnect.com]

