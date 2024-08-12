CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Corpus Christi has overcrowded animal shelters, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter. You could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Auggie, the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Auggie (A367800) is a male brown and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is around 5 months old, weighs approximately 20.20 lbs., and is neutered. His heartworm status is listed as unknown.

Auggie's first day at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was May 3, 2024. The staff has really had the opportunity to get to know Auggie better.

"Auggie is very friendly and social with staff. Auggie loves playing with toys and eating treats," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The staff says Auggie is still learning simple commands such as sit and is still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Auggie and all the other available pets from Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!