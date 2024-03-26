CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Adopting a pet from your local pet shelter can be a very rewarding experience, and you can help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Arden — she is this week’s KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Arden (A365126) is a black female Labrador retriever. She is approximately 4 years old, weighs about 32.0 lbs., and is spayed.

Arden's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was March 2, 2024 and staff has had the opportunity to spend some time with her.

"Arden has been dog tested. She was playful and social with those in playgroup, at times showing high energy," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Arden has been very playful and friendly with the staff. She loves to be social, loving any attention she can get.

Go visit Arden and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A365126 [24petconnect.com]

