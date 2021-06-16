'Our Community, Our Home' featured in KRIS 6 News special Every Story Matters

"Our Community, Our Home" by Illi-Anna Martinez - Listen to the poem in KRIS 6 News special: Every Story Matters.

Maybe it's the birds, the waves.

The lights. The colors.

Take it all in.

But also take a moment and tell me what you really see.

Look at the faces.

The laughter.

The tears.

So many stories that keep us grounded here.

Individually, we are great.

But together, we are far beyond that.

We are hope.

We are strength.

We are resilience.

We are advocates for change.

We create music and art.

We help our neighbors.

Our friends.

The Coastal Bend is more than a place.

It's our home.

It's where generations of families have raised their children.

It's where newcomers see the beauty.

It's where history has been made.

It's where we lean on each other.

Because it's not just me.

It's you.

It's us.

This is the Coastal Bend.

Our community, our home.