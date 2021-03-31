Organ donations such as Trooper Walker's can help save a life

Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot multiple times as he got out to help a stranded driver near Mexia, no longer has signs of viable brain activity.

According to DPS, Walker will remain on life support until his organs can be donated.

His donation, said the Southwest Transplant Alliance’s Marissa Walker, will help to save lives.

"There are 100,000 in the U.S. awaiting an organ, and that includes 10,000 right here in Texas," she said.

Twenty people on waiting lists die a day because there aren't enough donors, so Walker's donation is desperatley needed.

A selfless last gift.

And you can be a life saver too.

It's easy to sign up to be an organ donor. Either when you go get your drivers licence, or even by going to donatelifetexas.org

Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot multiple times as he got out to help a stranded driver near Mexia, no longer has signs of viable brain activity.

According to DPS, Walker will remain on life support until his organs can be donated.

His donation, said the Southwest Transplant Alliance’s Marissa Walker, will help to save lives.

"There are 100,000 in the U.S. awaiting an organ, and that includes 10,000 right here in Texas," she said.

Twenty people on waiting lists die a day because there aren't enough donors, so Walker's donation is desperatley needed.

A selfless last gift.

And you can be a life saver too.

It's easy to sign up to be an organ donor: You can sign up either when you go get your drivers license, or even by going to donatelifetexas.org

