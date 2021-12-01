Nueces County Livestock All-Star Show needs participants

A livestock show for kids with special needs has brought joy to many, but now the 2022 Nueces County Livestock All-Star Show needs your help.

It’s looking for more participants.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is a chance for students to do what they love by showing animals and earn scholarship money for college or the workforce.

"It takes dedication and it takes a lot of grit," said Nueces County 4H ambassador Jorge Faske.

Faske will take charge of the livestock show's All-Star program, along with other event officials.

"It's a one-year event that you can keep doing ‘til you are a senior in high school," he said.

The event takes place Jan. 8.

The All-Star Program gives students with special needs or disabilities a chance to shine and show the animals they tend to. Faske said that if kids enjoy the program, they can always participate in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in the future.

"You never know unless you're gonna try it,” he said. “It's a little deal. They don't have to pull a lot of money buying a goat. They test it out, if they like it, they can go do the show."

This is the third-annual All-Stars show.

The show got its start thanks to the efforts put forth by Julia Gillam, who is now a senior at Flour Bluff High School but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers recently extended the deadline for entries to Dec. 4.