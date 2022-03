The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealer Association hosted a food giveaway at Mike Shaw Toyota on Friday.

The day of service, which was held in partnership with the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, ended at 1 p.m., and aimed to distribute 200 food boxes to families in need.

Last we heard, very few people had signed up so you may still be able to take advantage of their generosity by calling the Salvation Army front desk at (361) 884-9497.