CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area boys and girls had a chance to receive some early Christmas joy over the weekend.

A group of youths got a chance to pick up some gifts and get their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

The VFW Post 2397 on 4441 Ayers St. held its annual children's Christmas party on Sunday.

Area families were able to swing by to get a gift bag and enjoy snacks, drinks and of course meet Santa Claus.