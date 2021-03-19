Menu

Watch
Community

Actions

Local center provides free breakfast to first responders

St. Gabriel's treats police, firemen, EMT workers
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
St. Gabriel's Assisted Living and Memory Care provided free breakfast to first responders on Friday morning.
St. Gabriel's Assisted Living and Memory Care
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:51:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special gift to first responders was provided Friday morning courtesy of St. Gabriel's Assisted Living and Memory Care.

All firefighters, EMT’s and police officers were invited to the facility on McArdle for some free donuts, fruit and coffee.

"All of our families and our residents here at St. Gabriel’s loves our community and want to give back,” said Laurie Revels, community relations director at the facility. “And if you have any ideas on how we can get involved in the community don't feel hesitant to call, ask,, reach out."

For first responders who couldn't attend, St. Gabriel’s staff packed up what wasn't picked up and delivered it to police stations and firehouses across the city.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education