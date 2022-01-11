Local blood drives set Tuesday to help combat blood crisis

LOCAL BLOOD DRIVES SET TUESDAY TO HELP COMBAT SHORTAGES — The American Red Cross says the country needs blood.

The Red Cross announced a national blood crisis for the first time, saying some blood centers across the country have less than a one-day supply.

The pandemic caused a decline in donor turnout along with , the cancellation of blood drives and staffing shortages, according to the Red Cross.

Last year, the agency reported a 34 percent decline in new donors. The Red Cross warns the shortage could lead to doctors having to make tough decisions about who should get blood and who needs to wait.

If you would like to help save a life, you can do so today at a blood drive at Ingleside High School from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with this schedule.

Another one will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flour Bluff High School with this donor schedule.

And for a list of upcoming blood drives across the Coastal Bend set the Coastal Bend Blood Center, check here.