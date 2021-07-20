Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga returns this Saturday with 20 local vendors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga is on for this weekend.

"Loca for Local is a one-stop-shop to buy from amazing and unique vendors while supporting the dream of small businesses," says the event page.

Organizers promise the first 100 attendees a free Loca for Local tote bag.

The kid-friendly and dog-friendly event will be held July 24 at B.U.S. between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..

B.U.S. is located at 702 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Music will be provided by DJ Weasel and face painting by Monica Marie Garcia.

Here is the list of vendors: