Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga returns this Saturday with 20 local vendors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga is on for this weekend.
"Loca for Local is a one-stop-shop to buy from amazing and unique vendors while supporting the dream of small businesses," says the event page.
Organizers promise the first 100 attendees a free Loca for Local tote bag.
The kid-friendly and dog-friendly event will be held July 24 at B.U.S. between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
B.U.S. is located at 702 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.
Music will be provided by DJ Weasel and face painting by Monica Marie Garcia.
Here is the list of vendors:
- Gold Dust Cosmetic Tattooing
- Pinnacle Tattoo
- Farmers Insurance-Ruben A. Bonilla
- South Coast Real Estate
- NEC Co-op Energy
- BUS
- Posh & Posy Paperie
- Sew Bonita
- Taco Gear
- Chasing Camilla
- Gold Dust Cosmetic Tattooing
- Made in Corpus Christi
- Poppin’ Jars
- Daze Jewelry
- JalaPeña's Salsa and Catering
- Get Growing
- Bluntzer Fruit Stand
- Festíva
- A+ Cookies
- Wildflour
- Overdressed
- Lemonade Stand Cosmetics
- A & N Ceramics
- Mexic Anita
- Posh & Posy Paperie
- Flamin' Grills
- TacoBar Street