La Posada Foundation helps Toys for Tots at Hard Knocks event

Some more charity on display Wednesday night as the events associated with the La Posada Event out on Padre Island kicked off with a Toys for Tots drive.

“It pulls at our heart strings because, especially during COVID, a lot of these kids didn't get toys”, said La Posada Foundation President Hilda Perez-Garcia. “So last year the Marines did come up to us and told us they weren’t meeting their quota. We were able to donate a lot of toys, and we did a Facebook auction. We were able to make some money that way also. But we're back.”

The Hard Knocks on the Island played host to this event, which included a live auction and a silent auction as well.

And a heads up: This year’s La Posada Lighted Boat Parade will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and will be hosted by our own pat Simon and Katia Uriarte. It will air live right here on KRIS 6.