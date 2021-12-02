Watch
La Posada Foundation helps Toys for Tots at Hard Knocks event

Posted at 10:45 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 23:46:09-05

Some more charity on display Wednesday night as the events associated with the La Posada Event out on Padre Island kicked off with a Toys for Tots drive.

“It pulls at our heart strings because, especially during COVID, a lot of these kids didn't get toys”, said La Posada Foundation President Hilda Perez-Garcia. “So last year the Marines did come up to us and told us they weren’t meeting their quota. We were able to donate a lot of toys, and we did a Facebook auction. We were able to make some money that way also. But we're back.”

The Hard Knocks on the Island played host to this event, which included a live auction and a silent auction as well.

And a heads up: This year’s La Posada Lighted Boat Parade will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and will be hosted by our own pat Simon and Katia Uriarte. It will air live right here on KRIS 6.

