CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News invites you to the T.K.O gala presented by the Duke it Out Boxing Club on October 29 at the Omni Hotel.

Call today or visit us online to purchase your tickets!

Enjoy a delicious dinner, participate in the silent auction, and meet boxing legend “Sugar” Ray Leonard.

Proceeds will help build new facilities for the Duke it Out Boxing Club which provides local at-risk kids with a bully-free environment to learn discipline, respect, and build confidence.