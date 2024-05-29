New York Yankee and Corpus Christi Native receives honor by non-profit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — New York Yankee and Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino has been awarded the most valuable philanthropist by the Player's Trust.

The Player's Trust is a non profit that is committed to building the life-long legacy of MLB players in the communities they care about and the causes they care about.

In the recognition of Trevino's charitable work, the Player's Trust will donate $5,000 to Special Hearts in the Arts in Trevino's honor.

Special Hearts in the Arts is a non-profit that provides arts programs in music, theater, and film plus much for those with special needs in the area.

