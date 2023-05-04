KRIS 6 Angels: Wyatt Ranches Foundation

NUECES CO, Tx — Since 2014, Wyatt Ranches Foundation and some of its affiliates have given over $25 million to rural communities, government entities and much more.

Board Member and General Counsel Ana Lisa Garza says it's important to give back to the South Texas community.

"Wyatt Ranches Foundation follows the spirit of the motto of the Wyatt Ranches of Texas, nuestro orgullo es nuestra gente," Garza said.

The foundation hosts toy giveaways for children in rural communities as part of its goal to provide for communities who may not have adequate resources or money, according to Administrator Bradford Wyatt.

"We have had the opportunity to really step in for those communities who otherwise may have not had the donation to what they were looking for," Wyatt said.

According to Billy Wells, the Senior Business Advisor, the foundation hopes this will encourage other companies and organizations to donate time and money to those less fortunate.

"We are rewarded every time we provide a grant or donation to a community. We get a reward with the thank yous we get from knowing we are providing sources and resources to communities that would not have it any other way," Wells said.

Wyatt Ranches will continue to pay it forward as long as they can, one smile at a time, and this is why they are considered a KRIS 6 Angel.

