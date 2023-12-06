KRIS 6 Angels: Tacos Not Bombs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's a life that not many of us know, but for many, the streets of Corpus Christi are considered home.

That's where the group known as Tacos Not Bombs comes in, their mission Is to make sure those in need get a hot meal and basic necessities every Sunday at Artesian park.

Marlene Stone is a volunteer with Tacos Not Bombs and provides free hair cuts for the needy.

" We're feeding 200 to 250 people once a week, people that are going to go hungry otherwise." Said Marlene.

For Marlene, it's about more than just the haircuts.

"I try to give them some moral support and if they really need something, if they're looking for jobs or looking for shoes, I help them with that." She said.

Not only does the group provide haircuts and a free meal, they also provide, books, clothing, and even a packed meal so they have something to eat for dinner.

Oregon native Rhonda Radomski has been living on the streets for seven years.

She said she doesn't know what she would do If tacos not bombs didn't exist.

"Hurting, hurting, definitely hurting, because there would be no food and you couldn't ask where everything is." Rhonda said.

Joann Raskin has been volunteering with tacos not bombs since 2019, she said the people she works with and serves every week are now like family.

"These people are so grateful for so little, it's so easy for us to do this." Said Raskin.

As they say, it takes a village, people from all walks of life come together to help make a difference in the coastal bend for the homeless population.

"They all deserve a home, they all deserve a place to call home." Raskin added.

This is why the non-profit Tacos Not Bombs Is considered a KRIS 6 Angel.