KRIS 6 Angels: Sister Milagros Tormo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sister Milagros Tormo is the Board President of the Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for youth. Tormo has been dedicated to the well-being of children.

"The mission is to make a difference in a child's life," she said.

The children the shelter serves range in age from newborn to 17 years old.

She said many of the children who are brought to the center have been through some tragic situations, like physical and mental abuse. In some cases, even sexual abuse, and many times, police and state officials will bring them to the center in the middle of the night.

"We had to help them to be out of the situation so that they can feel secure, so they can feel protected," said Sister Milagros.

Next year, the Ark will celebrate 30 years of helping children across the Lone Star State. Delma Trejo, executive director of the Ark, said the center is a vital part of helping the children heal and get their education.

"It is important because they deserve something good. The kids do; it's not about the adults, it's about the kids," Trejo said.

The center provides the children with a temporary home and with transportation to school. Sister Milagros also makes sure the children don't miss their doctor's appointments.

"She does all of the visits to Driscoll, so anything dealing with Driscoll, whether it's physical therapy, speech, or if it be follow-ups with anything," said Trejo.

Sister Milagros has been doing this since 1994 and plans to continue the Ark's mission.

"We have to be aware and we have to do as much as we can to stop the abuse because they are children and it's very sad to see how they come sometimes," Sister Milagros said.

Sister Milagros' compassion and mission to help abused and neglected children by providing them with a safe environment is what makes her a KRIS 6 Angel.

