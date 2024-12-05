KRIS 6 Angels: Santa’s Helper Gloria Hicks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Gloria Hicks Elementary School, always look forward to December. The reason, Christmas around the World.

“The decorations here on this campus is magical,” Gloria Hicks Elementary School Principal Kathy Ortiz said.

The event put on in December, transforming the school into a completely different place. All the students receive a present, a book, take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus while engaging in fun activities.

Everything is 100% financially covered by donations given in the name of Mrs. Gloria Hicks, who also happens to be the namesake of the school.

“I think about my kids they are so respectful and so precious, and we have almost 600 of them and I love every one of them,” Hicks said.

Since the inception of the elementary school in 2011, mrs. Hicks has taken on the responsibility to give her students and staff members unforgettable holidays.

“Some kids you know have never been that close to a Santa Claus or a Mr. Mrs. Claus or received a gift,” Ortiz said.

According to Principal Ortiz, 98% of her students are economically disadvantaged, and she said she's seen the difference these events have made in her students lives.

Mostly known for their car dealerships around town, the Hicks family also wants to be known for their dedication to education.

“I think God gave us a purpose and I always felt like my purpose was to take care of the kids,” Mrs. Hicks said.

The reason for Mrs. Hicks's incredible dedication to her students and staff are the endless opportunities right outside their doors.

“I want them to know there is more out there, than what’s in here,” she said.

Whether it is Christmas, Easter, or even just a day dedicated to reading – Mrs. Gloria Hicks wants to continue being that angel for her students.

“I think we have changed some lives and that is what it is all about,” Mrs. Hicks said.

That is why Gloria Hicks is our KRIS 6 Angel.

