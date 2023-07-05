KRIS 6 Angels: JJ De La Cerda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Many across the Coastal Bend may know exactly who JJ De La Cerda is, but for those who don't, he is the director of Veterans Services for Nueces County.

He took the position in late 2019 and helps veterans in need across the county.

In the fall of 2021, he launched the Volunteer Corp, which helps our heroes in our area. Their first mission was to clean the headstones of veterans at the state veterans cemetery.

The marine also worked with an Ingleside group to launch a program that offers struggling veterans with post-traumatic stress-free dolphin tours.

In April of last year, he created a food pantry for veterans who struggle to make ends meet. If that's not enough, De La Cerda regularly attends the veteran's round table meetings every Tuesday to listen to veteran's concerns and find solutions.

De La Cerda also holds a special place in our hearts here at KRIS 6. What many don't know is he was instrumental in helping us launch our Flag for a Flag initiative, which in the last two years, provided flags to thousands of our viewers.

So, we decided to say thank you and surprise him with a KRIS 6 Angels award for all that he does. Together with his wife and three children, we presented him with the plaque for his continued dedication to our servicemen and women.

"All in the efforts to make sure that veterans are taken care of at the proper rate, they deserve it. They've earned it, and so an award like this is amazing, and honestly, I have to contribute it all to my family and my amazing staff," said De La Cerda.

He added that after someone serves in the military, the transition into civilian life may be difficult, especially when it comes to finding free services available to them. This is why the Department of Veterans Services is there.

"It is important as a community, especially us in the veteran community, to offer those services to our veteran community, make sure they understand what is available, and make them understand they are not alone," De La Cerda said.

We spoke to his wife, Nidia, who helped us organize this surprise. She explained how her husband's contributions help veterans across Nueces County.

"As a veteran, he knows what it is to be in combat and leave the service, and just the fact that he is so dedicated to help make sure the veterans get what they need, I am very proud of that," Nidia said.

JJ's continued dedication to our veterans is what makes him a KRIS 6 Angel.

