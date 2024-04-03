KRIS 6 Angels: Four businesses make Special Hearts Prom a hit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Moody High School's Special Hearts Prom was a complete success — students were dancing, laughing, and, most importantly, having fun.

As they say, it takes a village; the staff and faculty at Moody High School can't put on this yearly event without a little help.

Businesses donated their time to help ensure students had the best prom ever. Latin Productions and Janet's Cakery have been helping for years and say the Special Hearts Prom has significance in their lives because they all have a loved one with special needs.

Rene De Leon with Latin Production said seeing the kids have fun was special.

"They're people just like us, and they love music, and they enjoy themselves. It's a lot of gratitude to see them having a good time," said De Leon.

Joy Richards, manager at Janet's Cakery, said the Special Hearts Prom is very special to them.

"We have partnered with Moody High School for several years now, donating to their special needs prom. People with special needs have a special place in the heart of Janet's Cakery," Richards said.

The Chop Shop on Everhart also stopped by the day before the prom to make sure the boys were looking nice and sharp. Arturo Mendez, owner of the shop, says it's about paying it forward.

"The community has supported us, so we felt like we needed to give back," Mendez said.

The girls also had to get all glammed up, and that was all thanks to Gigi Garza and her makeup and hair business, Gigi Beauty. Garza said it was important to make these queens feel beautiful.

"Everyone deserves to be seen and heard. Just creating this Special Hearts Prom made them feel so special and gave them a day," Garza said.

KRIS 6 News is proud to call all four of these businesses KRIS 6 Angels for making the students at Moody feel exceptional without expecting anything in return.

