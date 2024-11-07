KRIS 6 Angel: Moody High School PTSA President Brenda Crawley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — She is a volunteer who has been roaming the halls of Moody High School for years, making sure the Trojan students and teachers are ready to conquer the day with a smile on their face. But she's more than a volunteer...she's a Brenda.

Brenda Crawley graduated from Moody High School in 1995. Her son and daughter are also proud Trojan alumni.

Crawley's love and dedication goes far beyond just being an alumni. She has volunteered with the Corpus Christi Independent School District since 2011 and is currently the President of Moody's Parent Teacher Student Association.

“I just love Moody High School,” Crawley said. "I just saw the benefits of being part of the school and this was just a way to give back, I enjoy it."

KRIS 6 News caught up with Crawley, when she was giving Moody students breakfast before they donated blood to the Costal Bend Blood Bank.

“One of our students now, said I never eat breakfast and this is why we created this healthy lifestyle program,” Crawley said.

As PTSA President, Crawley is in charge of fundraising, creating programs for students, teachers and parents. The healthy lifestyle program just one of several programs to benefit the Trojans.

“Once in your lifetime, a Brenda comes along,” former Moody High School Principal Dr. Sandra Clement said.

Dr. Clement, worked with Mrs. Crawley during her time as a Moody High School’s principal. She now works for CCISD as a Deputy Superintendent but still remembers Mrs. Crawley’s dedication to the community.

“You are inspired by the commitment, by the service by the love they have for the community and others and you are just in awe sometimes and say ‘how does she do this?’,” Dr. Clement said.

On top of volunteering with the district, Mrs. Crawley also dedicates her time with helping military families with Operation Homefront.

Collecting school supplies for military children before the school year, handing out meals to military families before Thanksgiving in November and gifting presents to children whose loved one might be deployed in December.

All of her dedicated hours of service, near and dear to her heart.

“We volunteered at the community centers over there and that is when I became Navy spouse of the year at Norfolk Virginia. I found my inspiration of giving back and it was to show my kids that this is what we need to do and continuing to give back to where they are at as well,” Crawley said.

Whether its volunteering for the district, helping military families, getting people recruited for the Red Cross or guiding her Girl Scouts, Brenda Crawley always does it from the bottom of her heart.

That is why Brenda Crawley is our KRIS 6 Angel.

