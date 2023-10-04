KRIS 6 Angel: Michelle Jones

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Michelle Jones is a woman who has dedicated most of her life to bettering the lives of those with disabilities, one run and one bike ride at a time.

24 years ago, Michelle Jones' son Charlie was born premature, weighing just over a pound. Due to the complications of being premature, Charlie developed hydrocephalus and has cerebral palsy.

Michelle was lost and didn't know how to raise a child with special needs.

"As a parent with a child with disabilities, you feel so alone, and I know that those with disabilities feel alone too 'cause I do work with those in the disability community. It's just a way for them to get out," Jones said.

Michelle and her husband began to focus on their health by running 5Ks. Soon after, Michelle began thinking of ways to incorporate those with disabilities into 5Ks in the Coastal Bend, and that's how the organization "My Team Triumph: Wings of Texas" was created in 2014.

Throughout the year, Michelle assigns local runners to push those with special needs who ride the race in special wheelchairs. At local 5Ks, organizers give these teams a head start and a chance for these participants to feel what it's like to take part in these kinds of races, Charlotte Murray is a member of the organization and said Michelle has continued to make an impact.

"She has such tenacity, she is so bold, always standing up and helping individuals, and so what she wants to do, she will do," Murray said.

Jacob Sierra also added to that.

"What she brings is the opportunity to go out there and see people with disabilities, reach out to them and invite them to our family — to the Wings of Texas group, and just be vocal for them," said Sierra.

Michelle and "My Team Triumph" have advocated for more inclusivity when it comes to ADA compliance in the city and the county, like making sure that new parks are accessible to those with disabilities.

Manuel Gallardo, a board member with the organization, said they are much more than a running organization.

"They advocate for this whole city and community to just make it a level above, a notch above. To make it safe for everybody and anybody whether they have a disability or not," Gallardo said.

Recently, My Team Triumph held a Hero Challenge 1K, and every participant received a medal whether they walked one step or one mile, allowing those participating to feel special and included.

Michelle's constant advocacy and continued support of the special needs community is what makes her a KRIS 6 Angel.

