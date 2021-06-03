Kingsville animal shelter needs your help to save these dogs

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There's a race to save lives at the City of Kingsville's Animal Care and Control.

We've told you about the overcrowding problem there and given a plea for help.

Some stepped to the plate and provided nine forever homes to dogs at the facility.

But now? Eight dogs soon could meet their date with death.

The shelter needs you - but so does Oscar, Toro, Dexter, Tres, Bruiser, Ramona, Lonnie and Maple.

Time is running out.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here, or call them at (361) 592-3324.

