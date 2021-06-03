Jammin' Concert Series starts Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bay Jammin’ Concert Series is back this summer for its 31st season beginning tonight beginning a summer-long extravaganza of music.

The series of live music will offer a variety of local and regional talent for everyone to enjoy. Bring your dancing shoes and glowing hula-hoops, and join in the fun on us Thursday evenings for music with amazing sunsets by the Corpus Christi Bay at Cole Park Amphitheater, located at 1526 Ocean Dr.

The shows will begin tonight with the rock/blues/soul stylings of Cruise Control that will kick off a run of performances scheduled for 11 consecutive weeks.

Music ranging from alternative rock to country, reggae, jazz, R&B and old school dance will be featured. This year also features music from tribute bands for Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and ZZ Top.

Sponsors of the event include the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, J² Productions, Sound Vibrations, Brewster’s Street Icehouse, and many other local businesses,

Among the bands scheduled this year during the concerts, set from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Thusday, include:

JUNE

3 - Cruise Control (Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

10 - DREAMS: Fleetwood Mac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Voodoo Logic (Rock/ Blues)

17- Flat Broke (Reggae)

Proof of Life (Reggae)

24 - Scarecrow People (Rock / Pop)

Bobby Carter (Folk/ Rock/ Pop)

JULY

1 - Any Colour You Like (Pink Floyd Tribute)

8 - Independent Thieves (Folk/ Rock/ Americana/ Blues/ Bluegrass)

Hyde After Nine (Variety Rock/ Pop/ Alternative)

15 - Aloha Dave & the Tourists (Rock/ Blues/ Reggae/ Surf)

Jim Dugan (Blues America/ Folk/ Country/ Rock)

22 - Another Level (Funk/ Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

Mike Guerra & Trisum (Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

29 - Bush Bullit (ZZ Top Tribute Act / Rock/ Blues)

John Cortez Band (Rock/ Blues/ SRV)

AUGUST

5 - The East & The Crow (Blues America/ Folk/ County/ Rock)

Yosh & Yimmy (America Folk Rock)

12 - Dreaming in Color (Pop, Jazzy, Soulful Fun/ Adult)

The Chanklas (Reggae / Rock)

Out of Bounds (Blues / Rock / County / Funk / Pop)

For more information, check out Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation website here or call 361-826-PLAY.