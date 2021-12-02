Holiday festivities set Thursday night across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boatload of holiday activities will take place tonight across the Coastal Bend.

Here’s a list of where you can get some early ho-ho-ho on Thursday night.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District invites you to join them for the 40th annual holiday choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Selena Auditorium in the American Bank Center.

The free event will feature students from middle and high school choir programs.

The groups, along with the King, Miller and Veterans Memorial High School guitar ensembles, will perform holiday favorites as well as new seasonal music.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Merriest Downtown Decor Fest will kick off downtown decorations for the 2021 season.

Judges will cruise around the district viewing participant's holiday decorations.

You also have a chance to weigh in.

Voting for the people's choice lasts through December.

In Port Aransas, the annual lighting of the Christmas tree by the city's Parks and Recreation Department will happen tonight at 6 p.m.

The countdown will be held in the courtyard at the city's community center at 403 N. Alister St.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for attendees.

The city of Alice will make history tonight with its first lighted Christmas parade.

The theme of the parade is called "Everyday Heroes" to honor those in the community who stepped up during the pandemic over the last two years.

Nearly 100 floats will kick the parade off as they make their way though downtown Alice.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and South Cameron streets.